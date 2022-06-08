Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to announce $147.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $151.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $614.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.80 million to $615.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,454. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

