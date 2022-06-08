Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $32.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 34,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

