Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.15.

ALB stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.46. 26,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,101. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.41.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

