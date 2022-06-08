Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of AIRI opened at $0.75 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

