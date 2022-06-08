Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of AIRI opened at $0.75 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.