Adshares (ADS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and $1.95 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00007687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,196 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

