Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ACST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

