Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,723 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.72% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $19,149,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

