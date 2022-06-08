AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $50.98. 3,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $713,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,056.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $2,414,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,224 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

