$896.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $896.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $890.84 million. Hologic reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,277. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

