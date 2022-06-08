$861.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $861.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $885.90 million and the lowest is $837.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $747.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 484,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,530. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

