$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will report $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $3.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 135,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.14. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

