7,045 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

