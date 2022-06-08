$569.38 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to report sales of $569.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.30 million. Dropbox reported sales of $530.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

