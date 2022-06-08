5,645 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

