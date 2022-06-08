$54.75 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.39 million and the highest is $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $55.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $219.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 207.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 32,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,013. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

