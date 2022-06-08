5,353 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. 1,559,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.42.

