$5.91 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to post $5.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the lowest is $5.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 267,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

