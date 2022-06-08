4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Shares Down 2.5%

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 1,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.
About 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4imprint Group (FRRFF)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.