$42.49 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $42.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Rover Group reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 689.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $176.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $179.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.84 million, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $257.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,912. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $873.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

