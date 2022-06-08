$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.77 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $15.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

