$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $5.04 billion. Moderna posted sales of $4.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $22.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.85.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $1,307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,229,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,507,448.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,305 shares of company stock worth $50,482,597. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 67.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $430,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.42. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

