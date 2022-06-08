$387.09 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will report $387.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.30 million. AZEK reported sales of $327.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

