30,935 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. 47,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,770. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

