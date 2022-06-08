2,713 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Novavax by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

