$240.38 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will post $240.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.76 million to $241.00 million. Liberty Broadband posted sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year sales of $965.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.69 million to $972.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $963.96 million, with estimates ranging from $963.91 million to $964.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.40.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 53,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

