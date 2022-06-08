21,800 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NVTS opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.