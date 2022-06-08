$2.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to report $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the lowest is $1.81. Cheniere Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $18.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 341.83% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:LNG traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.32. 113,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

