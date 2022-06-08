$189.65 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to announce $189.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.20 million to $190.10 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions posted sales of $166.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $768.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.40 million to $768.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $832.95 million, with estimates ranging from $832.60 million to $833.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,287,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 803,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

