$18.00 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will post $18.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $8.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $81.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.72 million, with estimates ranging from $91.15 million to $141.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

AFCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ AFCG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,363. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.