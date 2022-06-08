16,202 Shares in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ARKQ opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.28.
