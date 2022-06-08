$151.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will post sales of $151.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $155.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $129.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $640.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $643.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.78 million, with estimates ranging from $724.44 million to $750.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.88.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $124.78. 9,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,402. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

