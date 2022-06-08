1,475,439 Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,475,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.87% of Artemis Strategic Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

