1,400 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

