131,700 Shares in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.25% of Embark Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $8,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,427,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMBK stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

