$115.40 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $115.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $121.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $424.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $439.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $483.35 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

PMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

