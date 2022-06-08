114,016 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Sender Co & Partners Inc.

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 114,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. General Motors accounts for 3.4% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. 198,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,173,796. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

