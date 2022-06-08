$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Western Union stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.66. 3,083,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

