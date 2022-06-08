$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

