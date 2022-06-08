$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Albany International reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

