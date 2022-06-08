-$0.67 EPS Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.