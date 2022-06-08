$0.63 EPS Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

