-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 647,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

