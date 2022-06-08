$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

