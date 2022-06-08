$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CGNX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cognex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

