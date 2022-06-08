-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

HYLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.12. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

In other news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyliion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

