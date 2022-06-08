-$0.05 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 10,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,787. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 485,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 262.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

