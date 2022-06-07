Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $637.46 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $637.46 million and $128.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00207427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.92 or 0.01963776 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 308% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00263517 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,177,909,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,886,442,518 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

