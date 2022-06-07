Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,180.64

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $138,180.64 and $25,049.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.72 or 0.00767313 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 278.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00084668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00372122 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

