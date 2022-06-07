Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.92 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $916.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

