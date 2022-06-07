Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CFFN stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after buying an additional 463,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

